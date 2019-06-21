The peace treaty in New Jersey between Teresa Giudice and Danielle Staub has come to an end. The two women reignited their feud while filming season 10 of Real Housewives of New Jersey, multiple sources tell Us Weekly.

“By the end of the season, there was a lot of finger pointing between Teresa and Danielle and it led to their falling out,” one insider explains, noting that there was an “ugly” case of “she said she said between them.”

A second source adds that the costars have “unfollowed each other and aren’t speaking.”

A decade ago, Teresa and Danielle had their first falling out during season 1 of RHONJ when Teresa confronted Danielle about her past during the 2009 finale.

The tension between the women led to one of the most infamous moments in Housewives history — Teresa’s table flip.

“Prostitution whore, [who was] f–king engaged 19 times,” the Standing Strong author yelled at the time before flipping the dinner table over.

When Danielle left the Bravo series after season 2 in 2010, the costars were still on bad terms. Six years later, however, Teresa shocked fans when she posted a photo of the pair doing yoga together.

The former enemies’ rekindled friendship was documented on seasons 8 and 9 of RHONJ when Danielle returned in a friend role.

“We had a long road back to each other, so it’s really amazing to have this side of her again in my life and the rest of the cast, too,” Danielle told Us in September 2017.

The following year, Teresa even served as the matron of honor at Danielle’s May 2018 wedding to Marty Caffrey. (The couple split in September 2018 after four months of marriage.)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey also stars Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin and Jackie Goldschneider. The series is expected to return to Bravo later this year.

With reporting by Brody Brown

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!