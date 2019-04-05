Forget any drama that’s going down on the Real Housewives of New Jersey — show star Dolores Catania has plenty of it brewing with another member of the franchise who’s not even in her zip code!

“Ramona [Singer],” the former corrections officer, 48, tells Us Weekly exclusively when asked if she has tangled with another housewife. “She’s [a] disgusting human being.”

The entrepreneur, who owns several gyms, says that her disdain for the Ageless by Ramona creator, 62, is based on her treatment of others. “She’s mean to people,” Catania tells Us. “The first thing [people say] is ‘Ramona always acts like she doesn’t know me.’ … She knows exactly who she’s talking to most of the time.”

The ex-realtor cited ex-husband Frank Catania‘s appearance on Watch What Happens Live on March 27 as an example.

The former lawyer appeared in a segment called “Romancing Ramona” in which the wine connoisseur chose an eligible bachelor based on their responses to questions about their love lives.

“She’s like, ‘I’m not taking a picture with them,’” Dolores tells Us of Singer’s fellow WWHL guests. “So, she made everybody there feel awkward and bad and it was embarrassing for the people that were standing there to take the picture. … I left so angry. I’ve never seen somebody deliberately go out of [their] way to be rude to people like that.”

The TV personality concluded: “I don’t want to know her. I never want to be in her company. She is not for me, disgusting human being. … She’s a horrible human.”

Dolores did have one nice thing to say about the Life on the Ramona Coaster author: “She looks good for her age. I’ll give that old bitch that.”

Us has reached out to Singer’s rep for a response.

With reporting by Brody Brown

