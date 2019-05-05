A tough time for his family. Joe Gorga knows that his four nieces are dealing with a flood of emotions after their dad Joe Giudice’s appeal against his deportation to Italy was denied.

“Well, listen, they’re all suffering very much,” Gorga, 39, explained to Us Weekly at the Envy by Melissa Gorga fashion show on Saturday, May 4. “They just got to keep their head up high and that’s what they’re doing. They’re strong little girls, and they’re just going to keep fighting, you know?”

Gorga’s sister Teresa Giudice and her husband, Joe, share four daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 9 — and some of the girls have been sharing their love for their father on social media as he remains in custody.

As for the petition, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star’ eldest daughter started on Change.org asking President Donald Trump to stop her father’s deportation, Gorga told Us, “Just sign the petition, [we need] as many signatures that we can get.”

He added: “We gotta get their daddy home! Every little girl needs their daddy.”

Joe Giudice was court-ordered in October 2018 to return to his native Italy following his 41-month prison sentence for tax fraud, which he completed last month. After his release from jail, the businessman was placed in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.

In Gia’s plea to Trump, 71, she described her father as “a businessman, a husband, father to four young women all under the age of 19, son, brother, uncle and friend to many,” noting that though he was “found guilty of NON Violent offenses,” he and his wife have since “fought tirelessly to pay back every single penny of restitution [the] court deemed they owe.”

Gia continued: “My father is there for us in every possible way a father could be. He has always been our handyman, our [confidante], our cheerleader, our challenger and most importantly our protector. This [deportation] would rob us of my father screaming from the stands at our graduations, meeting our future husbands for the first time, of walking us down the aisle, of being there when his grandchildren come into the world.”

In conclusion in the petition that currently has over 86,000 signatures, Gia requested “that our President, Donald J Trump, review our petition and pardon my father to relieve him of this life sentence the courts are bestowing on him.” She added, “Yes in Italy he will no longer be incarcerated but will he ever be free if kept from his family and be able to be a productive member of society?”

In 2014, Teresa and Joe Giudice plead guilty to mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud charges, with the Bravo star completing her 11-month prison sentence in 2015.

