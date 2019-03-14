Hoping for the best. Teresa and Joe Giudice’s eldest daughter, Gia, shared a sweet message for her father after he was released into the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Thursday, March 14.

“sending you my love and strength today and always,” the 18-year-old wrote alongside a throwback photo of her and her dad via Instagram Story. “I love you.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Thursday that Joe, 46, was released from prison and transferred into ICE custody. Teresa, also 46, has yet to personally comment on her husband’s release, but did share a video of their 9-year-old daughter, Audriana, playing with slime on Thursday morning.

Joe and Teresa, who wed in 1999, are also parents of daughters Gabriella, 14, and Milania, 13.

Back in October, a judge ordered for Joe to be deported to his native Italy following his 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud. The following month, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star filed an appeal, but he could remain in ICE custody for up to a year while the process plays out.

“Joe isn’t going to go down without a fight,” a source previously told Us. “This isn’t over, not by a long shot.”

While Teresa previously claimed in 2018 that she “wouldn’t mind” moving to Italy with Joe if he was deported, the Standing Strong author changed her tune during the season 9 reunion of RHONJ, which aired earlier this month.

“I’m not doing a long-distance relationship. I’m not doing it,” she told host Andy Cohen.“You know, I want somebody with me every day. I know exactly what happens. You know, I’m sure he’ll be with other women. It happens. We do the long-distance thing, it’s not going to work. I’d be like, ‘Bye bye.’”

A month earlier, the reality TV personality was spotted holding hands with realtor Blake Schreck during a weekend getaway in Miami. The twosome were also seen together in South Florida on New Year’s Eve 2018, but Teresa’s lawyer insisted at the time that they were just friends.

