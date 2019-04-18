It seems as though Joe Giudice is going back to Italy. The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has denied the appeal that Teresa Giudice’s husband of nearly 20 years filed in his deportation case, Us Weekly confirms.

“The Board of Immigration Appeals dismissed the case on April 11, 2019,” a spokesperson for the Executive Office for Immigration Review tells Us.

E! News, which was first to break the news, reported that the former construction business owner’s attorneys filed a petition on Wednesday, April 17, for a federal court to review the decision, but if the request is denied, he will be deported to his native country.

Joe, 46, moved from Italy to the U.S. as an infant, but never became a citizen. In October 2018, a judge ordered the reality star to be deported as he served a 41-month prison sentence for fraud. He filed a last-minute appeal in November. Joe completed his prison sentence on March 14 and has since been in ICE custody.

Teresa, 46, announced in January while taping the Real Housewives of New Jersey season 9 reunion, which aired in March, that she and Joe will “go our separate ways” if he is deported.

“I’m not doing a long-distance relationship. I’m not doing it,” the Standing Strong author said. “You know, I want somebody with me every day. I know exactly what happens. You know, I’m sure he’ll be with other women. It happens. We do the long-distance thing, it’s not going to work. I’d be like, ‘Bye, bye.’”

Teresa, who served her own 11-month prison sentence in 2015 for fraud, has been married to Joe since October 1999. They share daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 9.

“It’s very, very hard. You see, she puts up a good, strong front — she has to,” Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, told Us Weekly exclusively in March. “She has to raise her children by herself, so she has to be strong. She can’t be weak.”

