A special visit. Joe Giudice spent “one hour” with his wife, Teresa Giudice, and his four daughters on his 47th birthday, Joe Gorga revealed exclusively to Us Weekly.

“They actually went to see him today, yeah,” Gorga told Us at the opening of Marble Downtown in New York City on Wednesday, May 22. “They’re able to get in! But it’s harder, it’s a tougher spot.”

Joe’s birthday may have marked the first time that Teresa, also 47, and Gia, 18, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 9, saw him since he was released into ICE Custody in March. Sources previously told Us that the family was only able to communicate by phone while Joe awaits a decision on his deportation case.

“It’s very hard. There are very strict rules,” Gorga told Us of visits to the western Pennsylvania facility. “They can go back. It just takes time. A stay means you’re able to stay in the country but still in a prison while you’re going through the immigration.”

Back in October 2018, a judge ruled the former construction business owner to be deported to his native Italy following his 41-month prison sentence for fraud. On Wednesday, Joe was granted permission to stay in the United States until his case is reviewed by a judge. The motion for 27 former immigration judges to argue on Joe’s behalf was also approved.

According to Gorga, it’s “very hard” for his entire family to cope as they wait for a decision to be made on Joe’s case.

“It’s really, really rough. You know you watch Gia’s Instagram, they’re really hurt,” the Gorga Guide to Success author said. “The girls are really hurt.”

The eldest daughter of the Real Housewives of New Jersey couple, who started a petition to free her father, paid tribute to Joe on Wednesday via Instagram.

“Happy birthday to the guy who teaches me everyday to keep going and never stop fighting!” Gia wrote. “You inspire me everyday.. love you so much keep smiling see you soon❤️❤️.”

Teresa, for her part, has yet to publicly comment on the family’s trip to see Joe. She did, however, previously confirm that she would not stay with her husband of nearly 20 years if he was indeed deported.

With reporting by Lexi Ciccone

