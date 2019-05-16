Gia Giudice has been inspired by her dad’s fight. While Joe Giudice awaits a decision in his deportation case, his eldest daughter has decided to study law in college.

“[Gia] wants to be a lawyer,” Joe Gorga told Us Weekly exclusively at OK! Magazine’s Summer Kickoff Party in New York City on Wednesday, May 15. “Look what’s going on with her dad.”

Teresa Giudice’s brother added that his 18-year-old niece is “ecstatic” to be attending Rutgers University in the fall.

Gia announced her decision to study at New Jersey’s state university earlier this month. “It’s official… RU 2023❤️❤️,” Gia captioned a photo of herself decked out in Rutgers gear on May 1 via Instagram.

Back in October 2018, a judge ordered Joe, 46, to be deported to his native Italy following his 41-month prison sentence for fraud. He has not been able to see his wife or kids since he was released into ICE custody in March. Joe and Teresa, who wed in 1999, are also parents of daughters Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 9.

Us confirmed in April that the Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s husband’s deportation has been postponed by a federal judge after he filed a second appeal.

According to Gorga, there is a “50/50” chance that his brother-in-law will be granted permission to stay in the United States. “It’s very hard,” he told Us on Thursday. “What we’ve been hearing, what’s going on in this country, it’s tough.”

The Gorga Guide to Success author added that his relationship with Teresa is “back to normal” after arguing during season 9 of RHONJ.

“I’m at her house now, doing some work, fixing things. She needs a man around the house, I’m doing that,” Gorga told Us. “I’m there for the kids. You know, she’s my sister, she was my best friend growing up and she’s my best friend now.”

Back in March, Teresa admitted that she would leave Joe if he was indeed deported. “I’m not doing a long-distance relationship,” she said at the RHONJ season 9 reunion. “I want somebody with me every day.”

With reporting by Leanne Aciz Stanton

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!