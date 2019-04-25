Harsh conditions? Teresa Giudice and her daughters have not been able to visit Joe Giudice since his transfer from prison into ICE custody, according to the couple’s lawyer.

“The facility where Joe is being held does not allow for contact visits,” James J. Leonard Jr. told Us Weekly in a statement on Wednesday, April 24. “Joe does not want to put Teresa and the girls through the horrific ordeal of driving several hours to visit him and not be able to hug him. They would be restricted to talking on a phone while separated by Plexiglass.”

The attorney added: “It’s inhumane that this man cannot hug his wife or kiss his daughters.”

The couple share Gia, 18, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 9.

Joe, 46, was released from prison in March after serving a 41-month sentence for fraud. The businessman was immediately moved into the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“Mr. Giudice has finished serving his federal prison sentence and was transferred early this morning from the Bureau of Prisons to a facility in western Pennsylvania which houses immigration detainees,” Leonard told Us in a statement at the time. “His lawyers and his family are hopeful that justice will prevail and Mr. Giudice will return home to his wife and four daughters who love him and miss him.”

A judge ordered Joe in October 2018 to be deported to his native Italy upon his release. His appeal, filed the following month, was denied on April 11. “We have filed a stay with the Third Circuit Court of Appeals and will continue to fight to keep Mr. Giudice in the United States, the only country he knows, and reunite him with his wife and four daughters,” the attorney said in a statement.

Gia started a petition on Tuesday, April 23, for President Donald Trump to stop her father’s deportation. “My father is there for us in every possible way a father could be,” she wrote on Change.org. “He has always been our handyman, our [confidante], our cheerleader, our challenger and most importantly our protector. This [deportation] would rob us of my father screaming from the stands at our graduations, meeting our future husbands for the first time, of walking us down the aisle, of being there when his grandchildren come into the world.”

Milania, meanwhile, shared via Instagram on Friday, April 19: “I need you home daddy. All I want is to be a family again.”

