Teresa and Joe Giudice’s daughter Milania posted a message expressing her love for her dad after his deportation appeal was denied.

“We will never stop fighting for you daddy,” the 13-year-old captioned a throwback photo on Friday, April 19, that showed her being held by her father. “It’s not the same without you. I miss you terribly. I wouldn’t be the person I am today with out you, I wouldn’t know how to stay strong. I need you home daddy. All I want is to be a family again. I love you endlessy buddy.” She added two pink hearts as well as the hashtag #freejoegiudice and tagged President Donald Trump.

The teen and her big sister Gia, 18, also shared a post from her mom’s hairstylist Lucia Casazza that featured a photo of Teresa and Joe, both 46, with all four of their daughters — Milania, Gia, Gabriella, 14, and Audriana, 9 — and called on the president to intervene to prevent Joe from being deported back to his native Italy.

“All the things you have done I think you can make a motion to bring this man home back to his family instead of sending him to a country that he has no ties to besides his cultural background,” the message read in part. “@realdonaldtrump Make a motion to pardon Joe Giudice.”

Teresa’s former Real Housewives of New Jersey costar Dina Manzo commented on Milania’s photo with Joe, writing, “Awwww sweet girl sending you a huge hug.” Manzo also shared a photo of the Guidices on her Instagram Stories, captioning it, “Praying for my extended family. This is absurd! These girls need their daddy! He did his time. My God hasn’t this family been thru enough?”

As previously reported, Teresa’s husband of 20 years had his appeal against his deportation denied by the Executive Office for Immigration Review.

Joe, who moved to the U.S. from Italy as an infant but never became a citizen, has been in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement since his release from prison on March 14 after serving a 41-month sentence for fraud.

His lawyers filed a petition on Wednesday, April 17, for a federal court to review the deportation decision, but if the request is denied he will be kicked out of the country.

Teresa, who served her own 11-month prison sentence in 2015 for fraud, announced in January while taping the RHONJ season 9 reunion that she and Joe “will go our separate ways” if he is sent back to Italy.

“I’m not doing a long-distance relationship. I’m not doing it,” the Standing Strong author said. “You know, I want somebody with me every day. I know exactly what happens. You know, I’m sure he’ll be with other women. It happens. We do the long-distance thing, it’s not going to work. I’d be like, ‘Bye, bye.’”

But a source told Us Weekly earlier this week that the Bravo star “is devastated” that her husband’s appeal was denied.

