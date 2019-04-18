Coping with the narrowing odds. Teresa Giudice reacted as any wife would upon learning that her husband Joe Giudice’s deportation appeal was denied.

“Teresa has a great support system with her family and friends, but is devastated,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

The latest update in the 46-year-old businessman’s case signals a decreased chance that he will be allowed to stay in the United States, which the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, also 46, understands. “Teresa knows that Joe has very, very little chance of staying his deportation,” the insider adds. “It’s going to happen.”

The couple’s attorney, James J. Leonard Jr., tells Us: “We believe that our request for a stay will be granted.”

Us confirmed on Thursday, April 18, that the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement denied Joe’s appeal to avoid deportation to his native Italy. “The Board of Immigration Appeals dismissed the case on April 11, 2019,” a spokesperson for the Executive Office for Immigration Review told Us.

E! News reported that his lawyers filed a petition on Wednesday, April 17, asking a federal court to review the decision. However, he will be deported if the request is denied.

“We are extremely disappointed that the Board of Immigration Appeals has denied Mr. Giudice’s appeal,” Leonard said in a statement to Us on Thursday. “We have filed a stay with the Third Circuit Court of Appeals and will continue to fight to keep Mr. Giudice in the United States, the only country he knows, and reunite him with his wife and four daughters.”

The pair, who tied the knot in October 1999, share Gia, 18, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 9.

Joe has been in ICE custody since March, when he completed his 41-month prison sentence for fraud. He filed an appeal in November 2018 after a judge ordered him to be deported in October.

Teresa got cozy with realtor Blake Schreck in February amid rumors of a looming divorce.

The reality star confirmed in a March sneak peek of the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion that she would break up with Joe if he had to move back to Italy. “I’m not doing a long-distance relationship. I’m not doing it,” she admitted. “You know, I want somebody with me every day. I know exactly what happens. You know, I’m sure he’ll be with other women. It happens. We do the long-distance thing, it’s not going to work. I’d be like, ‘Bye, bye.’”

