Playing the waiting game. Teresa and Joe Giudice are going through the motions as they await a decision on his deportation case, according to their Real Housewives of New Jersey costars.

Dolores Catania told Us Weekly exclusively that while her longtime friend finds comfort in laughter, Teresa doesn’t need her inner circle bringing her and her daughters dinner every night.

“Teresa, she doesn’t need that, she needs, she likes her friends to make her laugh,” Dolores told Us at the 13th annual Health Corps Gala, which was cohosted by Dr. Mehmet Oz and Lisa Oz on April 16. “And that’s how they get through their stuff.”

A judge ruled in October 2018 that Joe was set to be deported to his native Italy following his release from prison. The next month, the former construction business owner, who was sentenced to 41 months behind bars for tax fraud, filed an appeal. Upon his March release, Joe was immediately transferred to the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, where he is expected to stay until his appeal is approved or overruled.

According to Jennifer Aydin, the spouses are able to talk on the phone on a daily basis while Joe remains in ICE custody.

“He calls her. They can, they text each other, and she can text him and he calls her like ten times a day. He calls her all day every day,” Jennifer told Us at the Health Corps Gala. “They talk, you know they talk about the kids, he’s bored. He’s bored in there and he’s calling her and she’s, you know she misses him but she’s like wow, a lot of phone calls.”

Teresa and Joe, who tied the knot in 1999, share four daughters: Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana. While the family is holding out hope that Joe will be able to stay in America, Teresa previously admitted that she would get a divorce if he was indeed deported.

“Gia’s going to college next year; I haven’t spoken to Milania or Audriana about it, we haven’t gotten there yet; and Gabriella already voiced her opinion to me,” the reality star told Andy Cohen at the RHONJ reunion in March. “She was like, ‘That would be so hard for me, mommy.’ She doesn’t speak the language. She’s like, ‘That would kill me even more.’”

Teresa added that she has no interest in a long-distance relationship.

“I want somebody with me every day. I know exactly what happens,” she explained at the time. “You know, I’m sure he’ll be with other women. It happens. We do the long-distance thing, it’s not going to work. I’d be like, ‘Bye bye.’”

