The claws came out! The cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey filmed the season 9 reunion special on January 10 and it’s safe to say things got intense, starting with Margaret Josephs and Danielle Staub, who “went at it” inside the taping, a source told Us Weekly. “It was a lot of Margaret and Danielle fighting over how Danielle treated Margaret.”

However, Margaret, 51, also butted heads with Jennifer Aydin, calling her out “for being pretentious in Oklahoma.”

Meanwhile, Teresa Giudice and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, as well as Teresa and season 9 newbie Jackie Goldschneider, argued quite a bit. “Jackie and Teresa did not come to a resolution. They fought for a long time,” the insider added, noting that Teresa was “so tense and mad” throughout much of the taping. That said, there were no real tears and no one walked off stage this time!

The anger for some started the minute they stepped onto set. Melissa, 39, was angry that she wasn’t seated next to host Andy Cohen. “She got downgraded this reunion because she’s usually next to Andy. She was vocally complaining,” a second source noted. The seating arrangement was as follows, from left to right: Jackie, Melissa, Margaret, Andy, Teresa, Dolores Catania and Jennifer.

Danielle’s estranged husband, Marty Caffrey, was not at the reunion due to the fact that she has two restraining orders against him. Marty, 66, and Danielle, 56, married in the Bahamas in May – a wedding that played out during this season. However, four months later, he filed for divorce and she sought restraining orders. In court documents, Danielle claimed that Marty had both “verbally and emotionally abused” her daughters, whom she shares with Thomas Staub, Christine, 24, and Jillian, 20. Marty denied the accusations.

“He turned it on me. He needs to lash out. He’s not a well man. He’s really not a well man and I did everything that he wanted me to do to try to end this peacefully,” Danielle previously told Us.

While Marty confirmed to Us he was not asked to be part of the reunion show, he said that even if he were, he wouldn’t have appeared: “I’m pretty confident it would go well for me if they discussed me. There’s nothing in the way I handled myself throughout filming that would make me think otherwise.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Marc Lupo and Brody Brown

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!