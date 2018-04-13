Always room for more! The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast has added Jacqueline Mark Goldschneider and Jennifer Aydin to the season 9 cast, sources confirm to Us Weekly. RadarOnline was the first to report the news.

Jackie is a newspaper columnist and freelance writer who is also the mother of two sets of twins! She writes for her own website, IntoTheMommyBrain.com, and also contributes to Huffington Post and ScaryMommy.com. She recently wrote a profile on former Housewife Jacqueline Laurita for (201) Family magazine. She describes herself on her website as “a freelance writer, a former attorney and a Minivan driving chick hanging out in the suburbs of New Jersey with my husband, Evan.”

Jennifer Aydin is married to plastic surgeon, Dr. Bill Aydin. He runs Aydin Center for Plastic Surgery and together, they have five children. She’s also close friends with Teresa Giudice’s cousin Kathy Wakile. According to her Twitter bio, she’s “just a good ol’ fashioned New Jersey housewife with 5 kids, married to a Plastic Surgeon.” She also added, “Money and beauty means nothing without family!”

Last season, there were five housewives — Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga, Siggy Flicker and Teresa — with Danielle Staub in the cast as a friend. Siggy announced she was leaving at the end of season 8.

Jackie and Jennifer will fill in as housewives, this is, if they fit with the cast. For now, they are just joining as friends. Both have already begun to film.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey will return to Bravo later this year.

