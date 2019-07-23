Feeling bitter. Teresa Giudice reveals that she is not happy during the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

When speaking with Us Weekly, Giudice stated that her “anger level” spiked during season 10. She also teased that her frustration was nearly comparable to her iconic table-flip moment from 2009.

“What happened, I didn’t expect it to happen. I’m shocked,” Giudice, 47, exclusively told Us. “It’s just screwed up, you know? Let me just tell you, I was more mad this season than when I flipped the table.”

Giudice refrained from disclosing who sparked the visceral reaction from her, but she noted that fans have “got to watch the show.”

Multiple sources told Us in June that Giudice’s feud with Danielle Staub, the same woman who pushed the reality star to flip a table, resurfaced. “By the end of the season, there was a lot of finger-pointing between Teresa and Danielle and it led to their falling out,” the insider noted.

For those who haven’t witnessed the iconic fight: During the finale of the show’s freshman season, Giudice got into a heated argument with Staub during the middle of a dinner party. When the 56-year-old Naked Truth author told her costar to “pay attention, puh-leez,” the Celebrity Apprentice 5 alum fired back at Staub for trying to “disrespect” her.

Giudice eventually flipped the table they were seated at before being carried off, yelling expletives all along the way.

“I am paying attention! Obviously, there has to be something else,” Giudice said at the time. “It’s just not name change and arrested. There has to be something else. Are you stripping? You were stripping. Prostitution whore! You were f–king engaged 19 times! You f–king stupid bitch!”

In a confessional interview filmed thereafter, Staub noted that Giudice behaved “like a freaking caged animal at the zoo.” She also questioned why “tables need to be thrown” simply because she “had a book written” about herself.

Giudice, who hosted the “Aqua Friday” party at The Pool After Dark at Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City on July 19, will appear in the RHONJ season 10 alongside Staub, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Jackie Goldschneider, Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs. A premiere date has not been announced yet.

With reporting by Marc Lupo

