Real Housewives of New Jersey costars Teresa Giudice and Danielle Staub are officially on the outs — and Melissa Gorga might be to blame.

“Oh, my God, the drama,” Gorga, 40, exclaimed to Us Weekly at the opening of Mohegan Sun’s Novelle on Saturday, June 22, when asked about the reignited rift between her sister-in-law and Staub. “I might have something to do with that. Just saying.”

However, the Love Italian Style author didn’t give too much away. “You will have to tune in to see,” Gorga explained to Us.

Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, June 21, that Giudice, 47, and Staub, 56, have “unfollowed each other and aren’t speaking” after they began feuding again while filming season 10 of the hit Bravo reality TV series.

Another insider added that “by the end of the season, there was a lot of finger pointing between Teresa and Danielle and it led to their falling out,” and noted there was an “ugly” case of “she said she said between them.”

Staub and Giudice rekindled their friendship in October 2016, nearly nine years after they went head-to-head on the RHONJ season 1 finale in 2009. The drama caused Giudice to flip a table and yell, “Prostitution whore, [who was] f–king engaged 19 times,” at Staub, instantly becoming one of the shows most famous moments.

Days after Us revealed the two weren’t speaking, Staub took to her Instagram Stories to bare her soul about her struggle with depression.

“I don’t think that it’s a joking matter. It hurts me in my everyday life. And when people judge me, it even hurts me more,” she said in a clip while addressing her battle with the mental illness. “So those of you who want to achieve causing others pain, you’re succeeding when it comes to me. But, I do have a long history of depression and it’s not funny. Just thought I’d share.”

Real Housewives of New Jersey is set to return to Bravo later this year.

With reporting by Travis Cronin

