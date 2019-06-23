Getting real about her struggle. Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Staub took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, June 22, to speak out about her battle with depression.

“I don’t think that it’s a joking matter,” the reality star, 56, said in a clip after opening up about living with the mental health disorder. “It hurts me in my everyday life. And when people judge me, it even hurts me more.”

Staub continued: “So those of you who want to achieve causing others pain, you’re succeeding when it comes to me. But, I do have a long history of depression and it’s not funny. Just thought I’d share.”

The Famous Food alum’s message comes days after multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly that Staub and RHONJ costar Teresa Giudice had reignited their famous feud while filming season 10 of the hit Bravo series.

“By the end of the season, there was a lot of finger pointing between Teresa and Danielle and it led to their falling out,” one source told Us Weekly, explaining that the two had an “ugly” case of “she said she said between them.”

A second insider added that Staub and Giudice, 47, “unfollowed each other and aren’t speaking.”

The new rift comes nearly a decade after the two had their first falling out during season 1 of the reality show after Giudice confronted her castmate about her past during the 2009 finale — which led to one of the most infamous moments in the history of the show.

The Standing Strong author flipped over a dinner table in an episode while she yelled, “Prostitution whore, [who was] f–king engaged 19 times” at Staub, who left the series in 2010 after season 2, only to return six seasons later.

Staub and Giudice turned heads in October 2016 when they took a yoga class together and posed for a friendly photo together. The following year, Staub opened up to Us Weekly about their then-”perfect” relationship.

“We’re really good. I just don’t think there’s going to be any problems between she and I,” Staub told Us at the time. “I don’t think that anyone would want to do that to us again. We had a hard time. We had a long road back to each other, so it’s really amazing to have this side of her again in my life and the rest of the cast, too.”

