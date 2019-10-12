



Life goes on. Teresa Giudice celebrated her friend’s birthday while her husband, Joe Giudice, left Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody in the United States for his native Italy while he fights his deportation order.

Teresa, 47, reposted photos from a friend’s birthday celebration on her Instagram Story on Saturday, October 12. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was all smiles as she posed in the photos with her friends.

Later in the day, she took her daughter Audriana and her friends on a trip to a pumpkin patch. Teresa shared a photo and videos of her 10-year-old goofing around with her friends and screaming on a haunted hayride.

Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, October 11, that Joe, 47, was headed to Italy as he appeals his deportation ruling. According to Radar Online, Joe is moving into a house he has in Naples. The reality TV star’s mother and brother, Pete, were waiting for him in Italy.

The family’s lawyer, James Leonard, told Us in a statement on Friday: “He is en route to Italy right now. He spoke to Teresa and [eldest daughter] Gia from the plane and he is extremely happy to be released, more than words can describe. We are still fighting and it is his desire to return home to the United States to be reunited with his family.”

Joe had been in ICE custody since completing a three-year prison sentence for fraud in March. In October 2018, a judge ordered the businessman to be deported back to his native Italy.

“Everyone is shocked that Joe is most likely moving back to Italy,” a source told Us at the time. “Teresa never talks about Joe’s deportation to her friends. She doesn’t like to bring up their legal problems very often, but Joe being deported to Italy is very high up on her ‘never discuss’ list.”

On October 3, two judges granted him permission to travel to Italy while he awaits a decision on his deportation case.

On the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion, which aired in March, Teresa stated that she had no plans to move to Italy with her daughters if Joe was deported.

“I mean, unless my kids say, mommy I want to move to Italy,” Teresa said at the time. “Gia’s going to college next year; I haven’t spoken to Milania or Audriana about it, we haven’t gotten there yet; and Gabriella already voiced her opinion to me. She was like, ‘That would be so hard for me, mommy.’ She doesn’t speak the language. She’s like, ‘That would kill me even more.’”

Gia, 18, revealed her father’s physical transformation while in custody in a screenshot of herself FaceTiming with him after his release on Friday. Joe appears to have lost weight and no longer has facial hair.

“One of the happiest moments of my life!” she captioned the photo posted on Snapchat on Saturday. “Love you so much daddy, so happy your [sic] free! See you so soon.”

In another photo on Instagram, Joe smiled alongside his brother, Pete, after his release.

Teresa and Joe have been married since 1999 and share four daughters: Gia, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana.

