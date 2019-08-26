One hot mama! Teresa Giudice showed off her bikini body while vacationing in Mykonos, Greece, on Sunday, August 25.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 47, put her fit figure on display in a black and white two-piece swimsuit as she danced the day away with pals on the beach. Giudice paired her look with dangling earrings and stacked bracelets.

The light-hearted outing comes amid the reality star’s husband Joe Giudice’s ongoing battle to stay in the United States after he was ordered to be deported to his native Italy late last year. The businessman, 47, has been in ICE custody since March, where he was taken after he completed a 41-month prison sentence for fraud, including mail, wire and bankruptcy.

Teresa got candid about how Joe returning to Italy would affect her and the couple’s four daughters, Gia, 18, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 9, during a video interview released by Bravo Insider in June.

“If he gets deported, he’ll never be able to go to their graduation[s], celebrate their birthdays, anything,” she shared at the time. “He’s going to be missing out on so much. The girls adore their father and no child should have to go through what my daughters are going through. They should have their daddy here.”

The Standing Strong author has since celebrated the high school graduation of their eldest daughter, Gia, sans Joe. Teresa opened up to Us Weekly last month about sending the teen off to college in the fall.

“I’m excited for her,” she gushed. “Growing up, I wasn’t allowed to go away to college, so I’m excited for her. I’m happy. I’m proud of her. She’s an amazing kid.”

Teresa added: “She’s excited too. … It’s her next journey.”

