



Ready for it! Teresa Giudice doesn’t think she’ll get emotional when her 18-year-old daughter, Gia, leaves for college this fall.

“I’m excited for her,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 47, told Us Weekly exclusively on Friday, July 19. “Growing up, I wasn’t allowed to go away to college, so I’m excited for her. I’m happy. I’m proud of her. She’s an amazing kid.”

The reality star added, “She’s excited too. … It’s her next journey.”

Giudice and her eldest daughter have already ordered essentials for Gia’s college dorm room, which will be 45 minutes away from home. Because her daughter will be so close, the New Jersey native doesn’t think she’ll cry when her eldest leaves for Rutgers University.

“If she needs to come home, it’s not that far,” the Bravo personality explained to Us. “If I need to go down by her, it’s quick.”

That being said, the Standing Strong author admitted that she has cried “just thinking about” Gia’s transition, even though “it’s not that easy” for her to tear up.

Giudice also shares Gabrielle, 14, Milania, 13 and Audriana, 9 with her husband, Joe Giudice. “They’re doing great,” she said. “Gabriella wants to maybe go back into soccer in high school, which I’m excited about. Milania also plays soccer for the town. My Audriana does competitive dance, which I love.”

As Teresa prepares Gia for college, Joe is currently in ICE custody. After serving a 41-month prison sentence for fraud, the entrepreneur, 47, was ordered by a judge to be deported to his native Italy but appealed the court’s decision. Until a judge reviews his case, he has been granted permission to remain in the United States.

Teresa, who hosted the “Aqua Friday” party at The Pool After Dark at Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City, will appear in the RHONJ season 10.

With reporting by Marc Lupo

