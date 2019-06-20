Sharing her sorrow. Though Teresa Giudice has been open about separating from her husband, Joe Giudice, if he is deported back to his native Italy, the mom of four just got real about how it would negatively impact the couple’s daughters.

“If he gets deported, he’ll never be able to go to their graduation[s], celebrate their birthdays, anything,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 47, said in a Bravo Insider video posted on Wednesday, June 19. “He’s going to be missing out on so much.”

Teresa added of their daughters, Gia, 18, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 9: “The girls adore their father and no child should have to go through what my daughters are going through. They should have their daddy here.”

The clip went on to show Milania exchanging emails with her dad, sending love and encouragement to Joe as he remains in ICE custody, where he was taken after completing his 41-month prison sentence for fraud, including mail, wire and bankruptcy, in March. (Teresa, for her part, completed an 11-month prison sentence for the same crimes in 2015.)

“When you’re a mom and your children are hurting, it just kills you so much,” Teresa added in the video. “If I could take any of this pain away from them, I wish I could.”

Though Joe was brought to the United States as a baby after he was born in Italy, he never became a U.S. citizen. During an October 2018 court hearing, he was ordered to return to the European country. Joe’s appeal in his deportation case was denied in April.

Teresa and her four daughters later penned letters to Judge Ellington asking him to reconsider his appeal decision. Gia, for her part, started a Change.org petition asking President Donald Trump to stop Joe’s deportation. The digital petition now has nearly 100,000 signatures.

