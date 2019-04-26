Their last hope? Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice and her daughters, Gia, 18, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 9, are doing everything they can to try to keep Joe Giudice in the country — including pouring their hearts out in letters to the court.

Us Weekly obtained copies of the heartfelt messages, which show the Standing Strong author, 46, requesting that the court take her daughters into consideration in their decision.

“Judge Ellington, my daughters need their father. They cry for him every day … I cannot bear the thought of my daughters losing their father,” she wrote. “I am fearful that it will break them and that I alone will not be able to fix them. Judge Ellington, this is my greatest fear and it keeps me up at night. The fear that if I lose my husband, I will also lose my children, as they will never be the same.”

Teresa also shared her own feelings for Joe: “My husband is the true love of my life and the most amazing father that I could ask God for our daughters. I cannot imagine life without him. He is our everything and we desperately need him.”

Gia added in her own letter, “There have been so many things that my dad has missed … It affects us all. I am asking you from the bottom of my heart to please keep our father with us.”

Milania, Gabriella and Audriana (via Gia) also wrote letters, with Milania calling Joe her “best friend” and Gabriella saying she “would be swallowed into darkness” without her dad by her side.

The 46-year-old businessman’s deportation was put on hold by a federal judge in April following his second appeal filing. According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Joe will stay in the U.S. until the court has a chance to review his case.

The family has been fighting to keep Joe at home since the reality star’s first deportation appeal was denied earlier this month. Miliana tagged President Trump in hopes that he could intervene in a gut-wrenching post on Instagram on April 19.

“We will never stop fighting for you daddy,” she captioned an Instagram photo of her father holding her as a child. “It’s not the same without you. I miss you terribly. I wouldn’t be the person I am today with out [sic] you, I wouldn’t know how to stay strong. I need you home daddy. All I want is to be a family again. I love you endlessy [sic] buddy.”

Gia also started a Change.org petition in hopes of swaying the court’s opinion.

As for the bodybuilder, a source told Us exclusively that she was rocked by the news that her husband may be going back to Italy. “Teresa has a great support system with her family and friends, but is devastated,” the insider said.

The family has not seen Joe since his release from prison on March 14, when he was taken directly into custody by ICE.

“The facility where Joe is being held does not allow for contact visits,” the couple’s lawyer, James J. Leonard Jr. told Us in a statement on April 24. “Joe does not want to put Teresa and the girls through the horrific ordeal of driving several hours to visit him and not be able to hug him. They would be restricted to talking on a phone while separated by Plexiglass.”

Joe, who has lived in America since he was a baby but never became a citizen, was ordered to be deported to Italy upon his prison release in October after serving 41 months for the 41 counts of fraud, including mail, wire and bankruptcy. He and Teresa also paid restitution to the IRS and New Jersey’s Department of Treasury. The couple’s bankruptcy case was dismissed in June.

