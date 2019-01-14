Gym, tan, keto! Vinny Guadagnino opened a separate Instagram account, @ketoguido, in October 2017 to show his progress on the ketogenic diet and share tips. As his amazing before and after photos and body fat percentages show, progress has certainly been made!

The Jersey Shore star dropped 50 pounds since starting his weight loss journey on the high-protein, high-fat, low-carb diet plan that plenty of other celebrities follow — including Jenna Jameson, who famously lost 80 pounds on the plan. And he shares helpful diet tips on his feed, including easy, sugar-free keto recipes.

For the MTV personality, his diet — combined with both intermittent fasting and a dedication to a new fitness plan — has led to a lean, ripped physique. Scroll through to see the reality star’s before and after pics, including plenty of impressive shirtless selfies.