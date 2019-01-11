After welcoming her daughter Batel on April 7, 2017, Jenna Jameson embarked on an epic post-baby weight loss plan. The former adult film star, 44, shared her journey on her Instagram account, @jennacantlose, where she showed before and after photos and shared the diet tricks she was using to help her lose weight. She also kept it real, sharing setbacks, frustrations and belly flab photos while dropping insane amounts of wisdom and inspiration along with weight.

On November 5, 2018, the mom of three revealed that she had far surpassed her goal: She weighed in at 107 pounds — meaning she was down 80 pounds — and feeling better than ever!

Us reviews her progress in pictures, and rounds up all of the diet tips — from trying the keto diet to focusing on mental health to cutting out white foods — that helped the 5-foot-7 star shed major pounds.