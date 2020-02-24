Another Real Housewives of New York City star has been booked in Palm Beach. Jules Wainstein was arrested for battery in Boca Raton, Florida, Us Weekly can confirm.

The 39-year-old Real Housewives of New York City alum was booked for allegedly attacking her estranged husband, Michael Wainstein, amid their tumultuous divorce. Jules, who starred on RHONY during season 8, was taken into custody on Sunday, February 23. According to Page Six, Jules and Michael’s son Jagger and daughter Rio were present for the allegedly violent incident. The former couple both appeared in court on Monday.

“This is a serious situation reflecting Ms. Wainstein’s increasingly reckless behavior that unfortunately took place in front of the kids,” Michael’s attorney, Morghan Richardson, told the outlet on Monday, February 24. “The children were released to Michael’s custody yesterday and he is most concerned about protecting them. Michael is exploring all of his legal options at this time.”

Us can confirm that a no contact order has been put in place for Michael and Jules, who called it quits after eight years of marriage in 2016.

It didn’t take long for the duo’s divorce to turn nasty in court. While Jules accused Michael of being unfaithful, the businessman alleged the Bravo personality once assaulted him in 2012.

“In the winter of 2012, Julianne brutally and viciously assaulted her diminutive but brave husband,” Michael’s attorney, Mark Jay Heller claimed to Us in June 2016. (A rep for Jules told Us denied the accusations at the time.)

The pair have also been arguing over child support, with Jules accusing Michael of failing to pay her in the past. Michael subsequently accused Jules of blowing through her support payments.

The reality TV personality gave Bravo an update on her life after RHONY in October 2019.

“Until my divorce is over, I’m temporarily living in Boca [in Florida] at my parents, which actually happened to be a nice thing because unfortunately my father just recently passed away,” she said at the time. “So we got to spend the last year with him, which we wouldn’t have spent as much time if we were living in New York. So we’ll be there until things settle, and then hopefully we’ll move back soon.”

Jules has yet to publicly comment on her recent arrest. Her arraignment is set for March 16.