‘RHOC’ Star Gina Kirschenheiter Arrested for DUI

Gina Kirschenheiter was arrested in the early hours of Thursday, January 31, for driving under the influence, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 34, was booked in Rancho Santa Margarita, California. “Gina Kirschenheiter was stopped for a traffic violation in Rancho Santa Margarita at Santa Margarita Parkway,” public affairs officer Jaimee Blashaw tells Us. “She was arrested for DUI at 12:20 a.m. on January 31 and was released at noon that same day.”

Kirschenheiter released a statement to Us on Friday, February 1: “I made a very bad choice the other night after a mom’s night out. I am extremely disappointed in myself and regret my actions wholeheartedly. I have learned a valuable lesson and hope to show you all that this one incident does not define me.”

The Bravo star’s court date is set for February 28.

Kirschenheiter joined RHOC during season 13 in 2018. A source confirmed to Us that Kirschenheiter will return for season 14, which is expected to begin filming soon. (Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Vicki Gunvalson, Emily Simpson and Kelly Dodd are also all set to return.)

Shortly after the reality TV personality joined the Bravo hit, she split from ex-husband Matthew Kirschenheiter after seven years of marriage. They share three children: Nicholas, 6, Sienna, 4, and Luca, 3.

“After careful consideration and deep thought, we have decided to end our legal marriage. With that said, we will never end our friendship and will forever remain family,” the exes said in an exclusive statement to Us in July 2018. “We are dedicated to raising our children together in a happy, healthy loving environment. We will be navigating this difficult process with respect and grace for one another. We kindly ask for others to treat us with this same respect and grace at we move through this family adjustment. “

The Real Housewives of Orange County is expected to return to Bravo later this year.

