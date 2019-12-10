Tinsley Mortimer Stopped Filming ‘RHONY’ After Scott Kluth Engagement





Turns out Tinsley Mortimer will be absent for more than just the Real Housewives of New York City season 12 cast trip. After fans noticed the 44-year-old wasn’t in Mexico with her costars, Us Weekly can confirm that she stopped filming the Bravo hit amid her engagement to Scott Kluth but hasn’t walked away from the show.

“Tinsley is still filming but she didn’t go on the girl’s trip because she just got engaged to Scott and she is in Chicago as they want to be together during this happy time,” a source tells Us. “She is not going to girl’s dinners and girls’ trips when this is a time she should be spending with her new fiancé.”

The reality TV personality, who joined the cast of RHONY in 2017, was spotted filming the series earlier this year, even getting into a heated on-camera argument with Dorinda Medley in September. After spending time in Chicago with her now-fiancé, Tinsley reunited with her costars, including Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer and newbie Leah McSweeney, at BravoCon in New York City in November, where she confirmed she was back with Scott.

Us broke the news in October that Tinsley was seeing the Coupon Cabin CEO again after pressing pause on their on-again, off-again relationship in 2018. He proposed a month later.

“Tinsley and Scott were walking to dinner out of Scott’s apartment and they walked by Christmas carolers who started singing ‘A Thousand Years’ by Christina Perri, which is Scott and Tinsley’s song,” a source told Us about the proposal last month, noting that Tinsley’s mother, Dale Mercer, gave her permission. “She really didn’t see it coming at all!”

Us previously revealed that Tinsley planned to move to Chicago after getting engaged.

“She is moving for love,” a source close to the Bravo star told Us on November 7. “This is a very happy time in her life right now and everyone is rooting for her and Scott. They have addressed all their issues and no longer want to live without each other. She is very, very happy!”

RHONY, which is expected to return to Bravo in 2020, also stars Sonja Morgan. Bethenny Frankel announced her departure shortly before the cast started filming season 12 in August.