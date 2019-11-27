Dale Gave Permission! Inside Tinsley Mortimer and Scott Kluth’s Proposal





Tinsley Mortimer is officially ready to be a housewife … in Chicago! The Real Housewives of New York City star was “so surprised” when Scott Kluth proposed, a source revealed on Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast.

“She really didn’t see it coming at all!” the source said before detailing the Sunday, November 24, proposal. “Tinsley and Scott were walking to dinner out of Scott’s apartment and they walked by Christmas carolers who started singing ‘A Thousand Years’ by Christina Perri, which is Scott and Tinsley’s song.”

According to the source, the 44-year-old reality TV personality was “confused” until she turned around and saw the 40-year-old Coupon Cabin CEO down on one knee.

“Scott asked Dale’s permission before the engagement and Dale gave it to him,” the source added, referring to Mortimer’s mom Dale Mercer.

Us confirmed on Monday, November 25, that the couple, who met on season 9 of RHONY, got engaged. While the twosome split in June 2018, Mortimer confirmed they were back on at BravoCon earlier this month.

“Scott and I did get back together,” Mortimer declared at the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen live taping. “I’m more excited than anybody!”

Weeks before the proposal, Us broke the news that Mortimer is set to move to Chicago after wrapping season 12 of RHONY, which is currently filming.

“She is moving for love,” an insider told Us earlier this month. “This is a very happy time in her life right now and everyone is rooting for her and Scott. They have addressed all their issues and no longer want to live without each other. She is very, very happy!”

Another insider noted at the time that the Bravo star, who was previously married to Topper Mortimer, is “finally getting her happy ending.”

