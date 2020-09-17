She made up her mind. NeNe Leakes announced her exit from The Real Housewives of Atlanta after much speculation as to her future on the Bravo reality series.

“There’s been a lot of emotions on both sides,” the 52-year-old TV personality explained in a Thursday, September 17, YouTube video posted to her channel. “It’s been hard, and I have made a hard, difficult decision to not be part of Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13.”

She reiterated: “It wasn’t an easy decision for me. It was hard.”

Leakes is proud of her legacy on the show despite her departure. “I’m just so happy that I can say that I was part of a genre that opened up a door for Black ensemble reality shows,” she noted. “I want to thank everybody that has looked up to me over the years. … I want to thank Bravo for all the memories. … Thank you to the cast for all of the memories.”

The reality star concluded by telling fans that she is “going to miss” them.

“We wish NeNe all the best in her future endeavors and thank her for sharing her journey for over a decade with the fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Bravo told Us Weekly in a statement on Thursday. “She’s been instrumental since the start and will truly be missed, and maybe one day she’ll hold the peach again.”

Leakes was an original Housewife when the show premiered in 2008. She initially left in 2015 ahead of season 8 but returned in 2017 for season 10 and beyond.

Her status was once again up in the air after pal Wendy Williams claimed in January that the Glee alum had quit the show. “I took a break between commercials, my office is right there behind the set. I had to go to the bathroom and so I looked at my phone between commercials. And NeNe texts, ‘I’m quitting,’” the 56-year-old talk show host said on The Wendy Williams Show. “I’m surprised I got it because I have no service in my office, but I got it.”

Leakes’ rep assured Us at the time that she had not officially made the choice and was simply “venting to her friend in private correspondence.”

The Bravo star shared in February that she was still “very undecided” about returning to the series.

“I feel like this show is my baby. I started this show,” she detailed on The Talk. “But I also feel like I don’t want to be in a group where I feel like everybody is attacking and being very malicious.”

Rumors surfaced in June that Leakes had been fired. She reacted at the time with an Instagram photo of herself laughing and the caption, “I can’t chileeeeeeee.”

The New Normal alum then abruptly deleted her Instagram account in August. Her costar Cynthia Bailey told Us earlier that month that Leakes was “dealing with some contract stuff.”