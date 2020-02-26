Housewives shake-ups all around! LeeAnne Locken announced she won’t be returning to The Real Housewives of Dallas for season five, Us Weekly can confirm.

“The last four years have been a trolley-slapping good time but after much consideration, I have made the personal decision to step away from RHOD,” Locken, 52, said in a statement to Us on Tuesday, February 25.

The Texas native has been on the Bravo series since its beginning in 2016, and fans have seen her go through highs and lows throughout.

“Getting to share my wedding with the viewers last year brought me tremendous joy, however, the season was very personally challenging for me,” she admitted. “I am looking forward to stepping away from the cameras and spending quality time with my husband and friends, traveling, but most importantly, getting back to philanthropy, which was my main reason for joining the show.”

The actress concluded: “Thank you to everyone who has laughed and cried with me along the way. It’s been an amazing journey, and yes my pantyliner is still exhausted. There are so many exciting things on my horizon that I can’t wait to share with you.”

Locken, who made headlines in December 2019 after she made racially insensitive comments about her costar Kary Brittingham on the show (she later apologized), is the latest housewife to step away from the reality TV franchise.

Her departure from the Dallas spinoff comes after both Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge announced their exits from The Real Housewives of Orange County last month.

“I will always be the OG of the OC, but it’s time to say goodbye to The Real Housewives of Orange County,” Gunvalson, 57, wrote on January 24, via Instagram. “It’s been an incredible ride for 14 years and I want thank all of you for your support, for your love and for ‘whooping it up’ with me along the way. I’ve been working on new projects that will be exciting, empowering and inspirational.”

Judge, 52, followed suit the following day, announcing that she was also done with the show.

“It’s been a wild 12 years,” the CUT Fitness owner wrote on January 25 via Instagram. “But it’s time for me to move on. Im sad to go but very excited about my future. Love ❤️ you guys ✌🏼.”