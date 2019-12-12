LeeAnne Locken is finally speaking out after making racially insensitive comments about her Real Housewives of Dallas costar Kary Brittingham on several episodes of the Bravo series.

“I am deeply sorry to those that I have hurt or offended with some of my comments on Real Housewives of Dallas season 4,” Locken, 52, said in a statement shared on social media during the Wednesday, December 11, episode of RHOD. “It was never my intention to hurt anyone and I will use this as a learning experience to be more aware of my comments in the future. My commitment moving forward is to continue my work fighting for equality and acceptance of all humans.”

Locken first came under fire for remarks during a November episode.

“Come on, Mexican! I thought you were all Mexican and strong and powerful!” she yelled at Stephanie Hollman, who called the comments “disgusting” in a confessional, while discussing Brittingham.

During Wednesday’s episode, Locken referred to Brittingham as a “chirpy Mexican.”

“That f—king c—t wants to prove how f—king tough she is because she’s from Mexico,” she told costar Kameron Westcott.

In the promo for the next week’s episode of the series, producers ask all of the women whether they believe Locken is racist.

“I don’t think she’s racist, I think that she just says really dumb s–t,” Hollman, 39, said.

Brandi Redmond, for her part, felt “uncomfortable” answering the question.

“She’s not that ignorant, I mean, she has to be racist,” Brittingham declared.

“What you say is who you are,” D’Andra Simmons added.

While fans accused Westcott, 36, of not defending Brittingham during the episode, she pointed out that she is the one who confronts Locken during the December 18 episode.

“To everyone saying I was complicit and said nothing about the racial comments made in tonights episode … please go back and rewatch the preview for next week before blowing up my twitter???” she wrote on Wednesday evening. “Where I very clearly am the ONLY one that addresses it!! This is nuts! #RHOD.”

Andy Cohen, meanwhile, revealed that Locken’s remarks were discussed at length at the season 4 reunion, which taped earlier this month.

“On next week’s finale, LeeAnne is finally confronted for her vile, disgusting slurs against Mexicans,” Cohen said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday.

In a sneak peak, Locken said, “I don’t care that you’re Mexican. I’ve slept with plenty of Mexicans, by the way. Hot f–king lovers, OK? I sat in Julio Iglesias’ lap.”

Cohen, 51, then noted that Iglesias is actually Spanish.

“I pointed that out at the reunion for the 90 minutes we talked about this and you will see all of it, unfortunately,” the producer said on WWHL.

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.