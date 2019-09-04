



She may be new to reality TV, but she’s certainly not new to throwing shade! Real Housewives of Dallas newbie Kary Brittingham slammed her costar LeeAnne Locken’s wedding to Rich Emberlin.

“The ceremony was really nice. It was really, really nice. I think their vows were really sweet,” Kary told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, September 4. “The reception was, like, a circus. It was so hot and they had no food. It was just like, no, it was not a great wedding at all. Definitely not $4 million, maybe, $2,000.”

Stephanie Hollman, who joined her castmate for the interview, argued that LeeAnne’s special day was appropriate for the former carny kid.

“With LeeAnne, because she’s so outgoing and she’s over the top, I literally thought she was going to walk down the aisle with crystals coming out of her booty,” Stephanie told Us. “But I thought her dress was very understated. It was very classic … It was just about her and Rich. The reception was everything I thought it would be. It was like a carnival.”

Stephanie went on to describe over-the-top dancers and “people hanging from the ceilings.”

“That’s who she is. I truly expected it,” she said. “It was like two totally different vibes.”

LeeAnne and Rich tied the knot at the Cathedral of Hope in Dallas on April 27 after nearly a decade of dating. Kary claimed to Us that Stephanie was a “VIP” guest, while she was invited via text message.

“It was just a situation,” the new Bravo star told Us. “Not to mention on our trip to Mexico, everything was like, ‘I’m getting married in four weeks and that’s my excuse for being such a bitch.’”

Us confirmed in July that Kary joined the cast of the Bravo series after Cary Deuber was demoted to a “friend” role. RHOD also stars Brandi Redmond, Kameron Westcott and D’Andra Simmons.

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

