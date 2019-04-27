‘Real Housewives of Dallas’ Star LeeAnne Locken Marries Rich Emberlin

LeeAnne Locken can officially call herself a real housewife now: The Real Housewives of Dallas star tied the knot with longtime love Rich Emberlin on Saturday, April 27, in Dallas, after nearly a decade together, Us Weekly can confirm.

The wedding took place at the Cathedral of Hope church in Dallas in front of guests including Locken’s Real Housewives costars Cary Deuber and Kameron Westcott. D’Andra Simmons and Brandi Redmond, who Locken sparred with on the last season of the Bravo show, weren’t in attendance.

Locken, 51, exclusively told Us earlier this month that she was “getting giddier every moment” of her engagement. “I honestly didn’t realize how excited I would become, and I didn’t realize how excited Rich would be,” she said at the time. “Seeing him get excited makes me realize how much he loves me. It has been the biggest blessing of the process so far.”

And despite her feelings of being “so behind” on everything she “personally should be doing” to prepare for the wedding, she felt at ease in the weeks leading up to the ceremony. “I think it freaks my friends out how not worried about anything I have been,” she explained at the time. “I am so at peace with who I am and where we are as a couple that the rest seems like, well, as we say in the South, the rest is just lipstick on a pig.”

Locken also told Us this month that she and the retired cop would be writing their own vows. “Rich has never been someone who overly expresses his emotions, so when he does, you can count on two things: They are genuine, and they will be heartfelt!” she observed.

Furthermore, the actress revealed to Us in September 2018 that her wedding would be “about sharing a day that is designed for love and it is my day where I get to graduate from the fear of making a commitment and failing, to the glory of making that commitment.”

The Real Housewives of Dallas is expected to return to Bravo for season 4 later this year.

