RHOD’s LeeAnne Locken and Rich Emberlin Get Their Marriage License: Pic

The countdown is on! LeeAnne Locken and her fiancé, Rich Emberlin, are set to tie the knot in less than a month — and the Real Housewives of Dallas star can hardly wait.

The 51-year-old Bravo personality tells Us Weekly exclusively that she is “getting giddier every moment” leading up to their April 27 nuptials.

“I honestly didn’t realize how excited I would become, and I didn’t realize how excited Rich would be,” she tells Us. “Seeing him get excited makes me realize how much he loves me. It has been the biggest blessing of the process so far.”’

LeeAnne and Rich, who have been together for nearly a decade, got engaged during season 2 of RHOD. While the twosome have already obtained their marriage license, LeeAnne tells Us that she feels “so behind” on everything she “personally should be doing” for the wedding.

“I think that is just my fear of dropping the ball on something,” she explains. “I haven’t really had to worry about anything because I have the best wedding planning in the world, Steve Kemble. He just giggles when I ask a question and says, ‘I got it. It’s already been done.”’

Despite any wedding planning jitters, LeeAnne insists that she has not been a bridezilla.

“I think it freaks my friends out how not worried about anything I have been,” she says. “I am so at peace with who I am and where we are as a couple that the rest seems like, well, as we say in the south, the rest is just lipstick on a pig.”

One thing the bride and groom are definitely looking forward to is writing their own vows, according to the reality TV personality.

“I was shocked when he told me he had already started with his! Then he followed that up with, ‘and they are going to make you cry!’” LeeAnne tells Us. “Rich has never been someone who overly expresses his emotions, so when he does, you can count on two things: they are genuine and they will be heartfelt!”

Fans of RHOD may remember that LeeAnne’s costar D’Andra Simmons questioned Rich’s faithfulness during season 3 of the show. While LeeAnne did not explicitly tell Us that D’Andra isn’t invited to the her special day, she made it clear doubters will be shown the door.

“Some tried to question our relationship, and some even tried to ruin it. But the love is real!” she tells Us. “The wedding is happening, and not everyone is invited.”

The Real Housewives of Dallas is expected to return to Bravo for season 4 later this year.

