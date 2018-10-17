Love locked down? The Real Housewives of Dallas star LeeAnne Locken may be happily engaged to longtime love Rich Emberlin, but that doesn’t mean the reality star can’t look … or talk about some of her fellow housewives’ husbands.

Locken, 51, stopped by Us Weekly to play the game “Marry, Date or Ditch” where she had to choose from husbands – past and present – from the Real Housewives franchises. Let’s just say Emberlin has nothing to worry about! Watch the video above.

