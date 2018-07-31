Would you ever ditch Batman? The stars were torn when they stopped by Us Weekly’s video suite at San Diego Comic-Con and played “Marry, Date, Ditch.” First up, we asked celebs to choose between Superman, Spiderman and Batman … and the answers were all over the place.

“Batman is like every heterosexual woman’s nightmare,” Mr. Mercedes star Breeda Wool said. “He’s like, a rich guy with problems who wants to be alone a lot.”

The women of the new Charmed agreed. “I would definitely ditch Batman, marry Superman and date Spiderman,” Melonie Diaz said. “There’s no love for Batman in this room,” Madeleine Mantock added.

New Amsterdam’s Freema Agyeman had a different thought: Marry Batman. “He would still have the money? I want the money,” she said. “Definitely marry Batman, date Superman, ditch Spidey. He’s young.”

Some of the ladies of Riverdale followed suit. “I would so marry Batman … Batman’s got the cave, he’s got the car, he’s hot, he’s serious,” Marisol Nichols said, as Camila Mendes agreed. “He’s rich! That’s a superpower, man.”

Ashleigh Murray, however, went the other way. “What is Batman gonna give you?” she asked the others. “A cold house. It’s just gonna be you and Michael Caine.”

She also didn’t agree when it came time for the men to choose between Harley Quinn, Wonder Woman and Black Widow. After Luke Perry chose to ditch Harley Quinn “knowing that she’d come back to me later,” both KJ Apa and Mark Consuelos chose to marry Harley, which shocked the Riverdale women.

“Just keep it interesting,” Consuelos said when asked why he’d chose Harley. “What do you mean why, it’s Margot Robbie!” Apa added.

“This is why it’s so hard to date, OK?” Murray chimed in. “Because men like this, gorgeous men are attracted to crazy. That’s what that is. And when we’ve got the gorgeous women looking for gorgeous men, they are always out there with the nut box. I don’t understand it.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!