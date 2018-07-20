Safety first! For their San Diego Comic-Con appearance on Thursday, July 19, Breaking Bad alum Aaron Paul dressed his 5-month old daughter, Story Annabelle, in a yellow hazmat suit and a respirator mask — a combination the 38-year-old actor often wore to play Jesse Pinkman in the AMC hit.

The father-daughter duo joined Bryan Cranston, Anna Gunn, Betsy Brandt, Bob Odenkirk, RJ Mitte, Dean Norris, Giancarlo Esposito on stage for a Breaking Bad 10th anniversary reunion.

Paul and wife Lauren Parsekian, married since 2013, welcomed Story, their first child, this February. “There are no words that will ever be able to explain what just happened to my heart,” Parsekian wrote on Instagram at the time. And in the caption to a photo of Paul holding his baby girl, she raved about her husband: “I have never loved you more than I do right now. We are so lucky to be your girls forever.”

See more photos of the cute father-daughter moment below.