Don’t call it a copy cat! The cast of The CW’s Charmed reboot has a special message to fans of the original series: this is an entirely new show.

Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery, Madeleine Mantock are ready to introduce three new witches. The actors, who play sisters Mel Vera, Maggie Vera and Macy Vaughn stopped by Us Weekly’s video suite at San Diego Comic-Con on July 2 and revealed that while they’ve received a great deal of support, they want those who do have doubts to know how different their show is.

“We’re new characters living in a world. It’s a new set of witches who’ve discovered they have powers. I think it’s maybe a misconception to say it’s a rip-off,” Mantock said. “I saw somebody yesterday describe it as a tribute to [the original] and I thought that was quite nice.”

They also said they haven’t spoken to any of the original cast like Alyssa Milano or Shannen Doherty, but are still hopeful they will. “Some of them have been vocal about giving support. Rose [McGowan] I know was [supportive],” Jeffrey told Us. Mantock added: “She said, ‘Fly girls fly’ and that was so kind of her to say that. It was really nice.”

Original star Holly Marie Combs has been a vocal critic of the reboot on social media, claiming it was “capitalizing” on the hard work she did on the original show, which aired from 1998 to 2006. However, Mantock, Diaz and Jeffreys are choosing to ignore all the negativity.

“Everyone’s allowed their own opinion and I think it’s testament to how much fans really love and cherished Charmed for what it is,” Mantock said. “And there are lots of people who are really excited for it. So I’ve got my ears open to them and I’m hoping we can turn some people on to it as well because I do, I think it’s a really good show.”

Charmed premieres on The CW Sunday, October 14, at 9 p.m. ET.

