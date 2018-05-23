Not so magical after all. Original Charmed star Holly Marie Combs has spoken out once again regarding the new CW reboot, that’s set to premiere in the fall.

“Let me say first that I appreciate the jobs and opportunities the Charmed reboot has created. But I will never understand what is fierce, funny, or feminist in creating a show that basically says the original actresses are too old to do a job they did 12 years ago,” Combs said in a statement on Twitter on Tuesday, May 22. “I hope the new show is far better than the marketing so the true legacy does remain.”

The actress, 44, is seemingly referencing The CW’s official tagline for the reboot: “This fierce, funny, feminist reboot of the original series centers on three sisters in a college town who discover they are witches. Between vanquishing supernatural demons, tearing down the patriarchy, and maintaining familial bonds, a witch’s work is never done.”

This isn’t the first time she has spoken out against the new show. In January, she tweeted that the show was “capitalizing” on the hard work she and her costars Alyssa Milano, Rose McGowan and Shannen Doherty had put into the original that aired from 1998 to 2006.

“Here’s the thing. Until you ask us to rewrite it like Brad Kern did weekly don’t even think of capitalizing on our hard work,” she wrote at the time. “Charmed belongs to the 4 of us, our vast amount of writers, crews and predominantly the fans. FYI you will not fool them by owning a title/stamp. So bye.”

The reboot stars Madeleine Mantock, Melonie Diaz and Sarah Jeffrey, as Macy, Mel and Madison, respectively, and the series will be a bit different than the original – the show will embrace multiple ethnicities and Mel will be a lesbian. The new cast spoke to Us Weekly about the comparisons to the new film during The CW’s Upfronts on May 17.

“When we were cast, we went to work and shot it. That is our reality, so there’s not too much focus on the original. Of course we respect it, and I’m confident that it will remain intact and can be still enjoyed by everybody who really cherishes it,” Mantock, 28, told Us exclusively. “They’re very different entities. We want to honor what the original Charmed had and did but we’ve very much got our own thing going on.”

Jeffrey, 22, added a note to viewers who cherished the series in the ‘90s: “We understand that you loved the original, but give us a try. You may like it!”

The new Charmed will premiere on The CW in the fall.

