More than 30 married couples have called it quits after appearing on the Real Housewives, but none of those couples hail from the city of Dallas. While series star Stephanie Hollman admitted the fact was “crazy,” she also offered a reason why it might be true.

“Being friends with all these women, I will say that every single one of us … Our relationship and our marriage, and our families, are the most important thing in our lives,” the 38-year-old told Us Weekly exclusively. “And I feel like if you do this show and you hold true to what’s important and you don’t let this become you’re world, and you remember what is your world … which is my husband and my children … you can do it, and do it healthily, in a healthy way.”

Stephanie and her husband, Travis Hollman, tied the knot in 2008, nearly a decade before she started season one of RHOD. The Bravo star revealed to Us that the twosome, who share two sons, have been in marital therapy for years.

“Travis and I do marriage counseling. And we did it before season 1 even aired because I was afraid that I would lose myself in this process,” she explained. “I just feel like that’s the way that I do it. And I feel like all the women, they focus on what’s right. I really can say that about every single one of the women on the show.”

While Stephanie’s RHOD season 3 castmates Brandi Redmond, Cary Deuber, Kameron Westcott and D’Andra Simmons are married, LeeAnne Locken has yet to tie the knot with her longtime love, Rich Emberlin. D’Andra told Us last month that LeeAnne and Rich’s nuptials were originally set for October and moved to 2019, but Stephanie isn’t sure of her costar’s wedding plans.

“Whenever all these conversations were happening, LeeAnne and I just started forming a friendship so I did not feel comfortable, or entitled to belike, ‘Hey, what’s going on with your wedding?’” she explained. “Because then she would be like, ‘I just met you, pretty much.’ Like, ‘We have not hung out.’”

Stephanie does, however, think that LeeAnne and Rich will make it down the aisle.

“I will say ‘yes,’ because … they’re pretty much already married,” the reality star told Us. ‘They’ve been together for 10 years. So I do think they will. I would be shocked if they didn’t.”

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

