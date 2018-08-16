Drama in Dallas! Real Housewives of Dallas’ costars D’Andra Simmons and LeeAnne Locken’s friendship has hit a rough patch.

“We’re just kind of taking a break from our friendship,” D’Andra exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, August 15, noting that the two women see each other “out” and about. “We’ve had a lot of different things happen with regards to our relationship this year and I think we just needed some breathing room.”

The 49-year-old joined LeeAnne, an original RHOD cast member and her longtime friend, during season 2 of the Bravo hit. D’Andra further explained that the two women get into an argument during the season 3 cast’s trip to Copenhagen, which was teased in the trailer.

“LeeAnne and I have a little altercation. I call it a little altercation. That was in Copenhagen. We had a disagreement,” she told Us. “And then also [Kameron Westcott] and I. We were having some problems this year as well, which is surprising. Really surprised me. Completely surprised me. So, that’s … I gotta fight with everybody this year. I guess LeeAnne passed that wand over to me.”

As for LeeAnne’s future trip down the aisle with her longtime love Rich Emberlin, D’Andra told Us she doesn’t “really know what’s happening” due to their falling out.

“I mean, once you kind of have a distance from someone, then you really kind of start losing information about their lives. You don’t have, you’re not privy to the information,” D’Andra explained. “I mean, they’ve been together for 10 years, so they I guess know each other very well. If they want to get married, they’ll get married.”

D’Andra added that she believes their nuptials were originally planned for October, but are now supposedly set for April 2019.

“So, only to be eclipsed by my 50th birthday. That’s horrible,” she joked. “Of course, my 50th birthday is so much more exciting and important next year.”

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!