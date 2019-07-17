Cary Deuber is putting down her star for season 4 of The Real Housewives of Dallas. After three seasons as a full-time cast member, the registered nurse will be featured as a “friend of Housewife” for the upcoming season, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

“I will be returning to RHOD as a friend this season,” Cary told Us in a statement. “Our practice has grown so much that I need to focus on managing what we built at Lemmon Avenue Plastic Surgery & Laser Center. I’m also working on a new project that I’m super excited about and hope to share with you soon. Have no fear, you will still see me and my sarcasm on RHOD!”

Cary has starred on RHOD since its 2016 premiere. During her time on the series, fans watched the TV personality and her husband, Mark Deuber, fight back against cheating allegations. The couple, who share 6-year-old daughter Zuri, also documented their struggles working together at his plastic surgery clinic.

The day before Us broke the news of Cary’s demotion, she shared a sweet throwback with her costars Stephanie Hollman and Brandi Redmond and pal Candace Hines.

“When you get these personalities together… you know a party is right around the corner! 🎀,” Cary wrote. “This #throwback moment reminds me that as moms, we have to remember to take a little time to ourselves to laugh, be silly, and let go. Do you other moms plan regular girls nights?? (It seems like there’s never enough time!“

The Real Housewives of Dallas also stars LeeAnne Locken, Kameron Westcott and D’Andra Simmons. Season 4 is expected to follow the fallout of D’Andra and LeeAnne’s feud and feature the latter’s wedding to longtime love Rich Emberlin.

Back in April, LeeAnne and Rich tied the knot at the Cathedral of Hope church in Dallas. Us previously confirmed that Cary, Stephanie and Kameron were in attendance, but D’Andra and Brandi were not.

The Real Housewives of Dallas will return to Bravo later this year.

For the latest TV news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “Watch With Us” below!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!