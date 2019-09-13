



had something to say to social media haters criticizing her 10-year-old daughter Brooklyn’s personality.

“I have to share what I’m feeling to get this off my chest,” the Real Housewives of Dallas star, 41, captioned a Thursday, September 12, Instagram upload featuring her sleeping daughter. “This is my baby girl. She is kind, loving, sweet and one of the smartest kids I’ve ever known. She is the first in our family that wants to bring everyone together. She’s the best big sister to Bruin and Brinkley. As I’m writing this, I’m in tears. You can say anything you want to about me but not [my] children. Who knew so many people could be so hurtful and judgmental.”

The Bravo personality added, “I don’t always get the parenting thing right and children are not always perfect but my love for my children is undeniable. Those who truly know my family know Brooklyn. She’s a blessing.”

Andy Cohen commented, “Do not listen to ONE WORD OF IT. It’s nonsense.”

The Bravo personality felt the need to defend her daughter after she admitted that Brooklyn had “so much attitude” on the Tuesday, September 10, episode of RHOD. Following the show, many trolls took to social media to bash the “disrespectful” and “verbally abusive” 10-year-old, as well as Redmond’s “lazy” parenting style.

Back in 2016, the Texas native’s mothering skills came under fire on the Bravo show when her costar Leeanne Locken said, “I feel sorry for her daughters because I don’t know how those girls are gonna grow up. Won’t be with class.”

The former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader and her husband, Bryan Redmond, welcomed Brooklyn in 2009, followed by Brinkley, 7, and Bruin, 20 months.

