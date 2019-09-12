Come one, come all! After walking the red carpet at the 2019 Us Weekly Most Stylish New Yorkers party, celebrities including Lil’ Kim, La La Anthony and the Real Housewives headed inside to dance the night away.

The New York Fashion Week bash was held on Wednesday, September 11, at Cathédrale at Moxy East Village in New York City, where guests enjoyed Smirnoff cocktails and took full advantage of the Bioré photo booth.

This year, Us Weekly’s honorees included Lil’ Kim, Anthony, Sara Haines, DJ Pamela Tick, makeup artist Nam Vo and go-to celebrity jewelry designer Jennifer Fisher. The star-studded guest list also included comedian Michelle Collins, The Bachelorette alum Rachel Lindsay and actress Hayley Hasselhoff, as well as several Bravolebrities such as Luann de Lesseps, Melissa Gorga, Joe Gorga and Danielle Staub.

“I can’t believe [I’m an honoree], honestly,” Lil’ Kim told Us on the carpet. “I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh!’ … I remember seeing my pictures in the magazine so many times. It makes me feel big!”

To see all of the photos from inside the party, scroll through the gallery below!