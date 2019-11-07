



LeeAnne Locken is fighting back! The reality star’s April wedding towas the main focus of the Wednesday, November 6, episode of Real Housewives of Dallas, and while the nuptials went off without a hitch, there was one aspect of Locken’s big day that left several of her RHOD costars unimpressed: the food.

The couple’s reception was held at the Prashe Showroom in Dallas, five hours after they tied the knot, and according to their Bravo costars there was little to be eaten at the big bash. “I’m definitely glad I came to the wedding, but where’s the food?” costar Kary Brittingham asked on the show. “Did LeeAnne just think everybody was going to eat cake?”

Though the Bravo cameras did capture some elaborate charcuterie plates, drinks were supposedly in short supply at the reception as well. “They ran out of water at the bar so you had to go get it in the bathroom,” griped Kameron Westcott.

Stephanie Hollman, who told the Bravo cameras she “didn’t grow up with money,” was also surprised at the lack of sustenance. “I’ve been to a lot of weddings where there’s just been cake and nuts, but at least the weddings had nuts,” she joked.

Hollman, 39, later added: “I’m just grateful that I ate beforehand.”

Westcott, 36, who is known for her manners and society ties, later admitted the food situation was a big faux pas. “If you’re going to have a party after 7 p.m., you are required to serve a meal,” she told the cameras.

However, according to Locken, 52, there was plenty to be eaten at her wedding. As RHOD was airing on Wednesday night, she retweeted a diagram of the event space from her wedding planner Steve Kemble. The map indicated three distinct food areas as well as a cupcake tower. There were also three bars, including two devoted solely to tequila and Stoli, respectively.

When a Twitter follower questioned Kemble, 60, about the food situation, he set the record straight, replying, “She had a caterer.”

Still, despite there apparently being plenty of culinary options on hand, Brittingham, 49, wasn’t exactly blown away by her costar’s wedding. As she told Us Weekly in September, though she felt the ceremony was “really, really nice,” the reception left much to be desired. “[It] was, like, a circus. It was so hot and they had no food,” she claimed. “It was just like, no, it was not a great wedding at all. Definitely not $4 million, maybe, $2,000.”

Less than a month before tying the knot, Locken told Us she was “getting giddier every moment” leading up to the nuptials. “I honestly didn’t realize how excited I would become, and I didn’t realize how excited Rich would be,” explained at the time. “Seeing him get excited makes me realize how much he loves me. It has been the biggest blessing of the process so far.”

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.