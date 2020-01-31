Vicki Gunvalson has officially left The Real Housewives of Orange County, but will she be keeping in touch with Andy Cohen? It sure sounds like it.

“She and I have been texting and going back and forth so I think we’re OK,” Cohen, 51, told Us Weekly exclusively on Friday, January 31, in Miami, where he will host a special edition of his SiriusXM show live from Radio Row pre-Super Bowl. “She and I have had every permutation of every conversation that you can imagine, so you know her feelings are her feelings.”

On January 24, Gunvalson, 57, revealed via Instagram that after 14 seasons, she would not be returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County.

A few hours later, the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host responded with a sweet Instagram post.

“It’s so hard to remain exactly who you are after being on television for so long, but Vicki is one of a kind,” he wrote. “Thank you for everything, @vickigunvalson – what a ride. And it’s not over. (This pic is actually from the Season 3 Reunion, and I always really liked it..) ❤️ 🍊 #RHOC.”

However, it wasn’t clear if the feelings were mutual. On January 26, the Coto Insurance founder slammed her former producer.

When one user commented on her exit announcement with, “Very telling…. no thx to Andy. I dont blame you, he really didn’t have your back this reunion. @Andy,” she was quick to reply on Twitter. “No HE didn’t! Very telling to say the least. Shouldn’t have stayed as long as I did.”

She later added: “There is a lot you didn’t see, and my producers and I are very close. However, after being lied to and manipulated I lost my ‘s–t’. Always 2 sides to every story. … The show was going down a very bad path. I’m free now to do what I want!”

With both Gunvalson and Tamra Judge announcing their exits, Cohen is looking forward to see where the show goes next.

“I always love bringing people back from the past, [but] the truth is right now I wanna focus on bringing the show into the future,” he told Us on Friday. “I think by taking two kind of stalwarts of out of the equation, now it’ll be interesting to see what direction it goes in. I think people from the past will be interesting and I would be down for that but right now I think it’s about kind of seeing how the show regenerates on its own.”

With reporting by Alexandra Hurtado