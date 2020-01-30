Orange County has seen enough change — for now. Emily Simpson, Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, Kelly Dodd and Braunwyn Windham-Burke have all been asked back for season 15, a source exclusively confirms to Us Weekly.

While the ladies have yet to officially start filming the new season, Us previously confirmed that Gina, 35, is set to move in with her boyfriend, Travis Mullen, following her split from ex-husband Matt Kirschenheiter.

“I’m hopeful that maybe he would film, but I don’t want to put anything on anyone they’re not comfortable doing,” Gina told Us about Mullen in September 2019. “This is such a new world to him. So I really only want him to do it if he’s comfortable doing that. We’ll see how that goes.”

Gina isn’t the only one whose love live has made headlines since season 14 wrapped. Kelly, for her part, is planning a wedding to fiancé Rick Leventhal. Shannon, meanwhile, recently enjoyed a trip to North Carolina with boyfriend John Janssen. The ladies have yet to confirm if their new men will film the show.

The five women will be joined by new cast members after Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge announced their exits from the long-running Bravo series.

“I will always be the OG of the OC, but it’s time to say goodbye to The Real Housewives of Orange County,” Vicki, 57, wrote on Friday, January 24, via Instagram. “It’s been an incredible ride for 14 years and I want thank all of you for your support, for your love and for ‘whooping it up’ with me along the way. I’ve been working on new projects that will be exciting, empowering and inspirational.”

The following day, Tamra, 52, who joined Vicki during season 3, confirmed she was also done with the show.

“It’s been a wild 12 years,” the CUT Fitness owner wrote on Saturday, January 25. “But it’s time for me to move on. Im sad to go but very excited about my future. Love ❤️ you guys ✌🏼.”

After an insider told Us that Bravo offered Tamra a “part-time role,” which she declined, Andy Cohen confirmed that the network wanted her back for three episodes to “wrap up” her story.

The Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host, 51, spoke to Tamra about her decision during an Instagram Live on Monday, January 27.

“It’s kind of like a death. I’ve been in the Bravo family for 12 years. I’m a red-headed stepchild now. It is what it is. It’s a very long run,” she said. “I’ve been crying for three days. I haven’t slept or eaten. But I’ll be alright.”

Tamra, who briefly unfollowed Cohen and several of her costars, concluded that her exit was the best decision.

“I’m not going to go into detail, but I’m going through some difficult times right now and it was best for me to step away so I can deal with it on my own,” she said. “I just need some privacy right now.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County is expected to return later this year.