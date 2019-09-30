



Never say never! As the Real Housewives of Orange County’s Gina Kirschenheiter moves on from her divorce with a new man, she opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about the possibility of saying “I do” a second time.

“It’s interesting. I really was thinking 100 percent, no way,” Kirschenheiter, 35, told Us. “It’s just a piece of paper, it’s just a contract — I’m not doing that again. There’s no reason, I already have my children. Being in this new relationship has kind of opened my mind a little bit to possibly, maybe [getting remarried]. So you never know. I’m staying open.”

Kirschenheiter dished about her boyfriend, Travis Mullen. “He has nothing to do with this [Real Housewives] world. He knows nothing about it,” she shared.

“We got set up through a friend and I don’t think either of us were expecting to like each other, you know? We just did, and it’s really easy and comfortable,” she continued. “He’s a great person. He’s a really good guy, really sweet, really kind and it’s nothing like I’ve ever really experienced before. I’m just really enjoying being with him and he’s pretty rad, so we’ll see what happens.”

Kirschenheiter filed for divorce from her husband, Matthew Kirschenheiter, in April 2018 after seven years of marriage.

In June this year, Matthew was arrested for domestic violence. Gina was granted a restraining order against her estranged husband, whom she alleged had previously been violent with her. Their divorce is set to be finalized in December.

Gina and Matthew are the parents of daughter Sienna, 5, and sons Nicholas, 7, and Luca, 4. Speaking to Us, Gina revealed that Travis has met her children. “He has kids as well, so that’s good. Everyone gets along. Our kids are, like, the same age, too,” she said, also noting that her beau has met some of her Real Housewives costars including Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge.

“It’s just [been] a couple of months. So it’s still new, but we definitely spend a lot of time together,” she said, explaining the progression of her new relationship. “I would say feelings developed quicker than maybe they would if we weren’t able to see each other so much, so it’s nice. We think the same way, we have a lot of the same perspectives. … We make each other laugh.”

Gina made her new romance Instagram official on Monday, September 30. She posted a candid pic of the couple laughing, captioning the moment: “Always find a reason to laugh. It may not add years to your life but will surely add life to your years.”

Despite publicizing her relationship on social media, fans shouldn’t necessarily expect to see Travis appear on RHOC anytime soon — if ever.

“I’m hopeful that maybe he would film, but I don’t want to put anything on anyone they’re not comfortable doing,” she explained to Us. “This is such a new world to him. So I really only want him to do it if he’s comfortable doing that. We’ll see how that goes.”

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

