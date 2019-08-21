



New details are emerging in the Real Housewives of Orange County star Gina Kirschenheiter’s divorce, with ex Matt Kirschenheiter set to pay her almost $10,000 a month in child and spousal support.

Court documents cited by The Blast show that Gina, 34, will have primary physical custody of the former couple’s three kids, Nicholas, 7, Sienna, 5, and Luca, 4. She’ll share legal custody of the kids with Matt, who will also have some weekend time with them.

Gina and Matt also agreed to attend a coparenting counseling class each month and to not disparage each other in front of their kids or on the Bravo reality show. Additionally, the exes have vowed not to introduce the kids to a significant other unless the relationship is serious or unless they’ve consulted with the other person.

Matt will also give Gina a total of $9,627 each month, which covers $4,500 in child support and $5,127 in spousal support. Gina will keep the Chrysler Town and Country and all of her clothing and jewelry, while Matt gets the 2015 Lexus and his personal belongings.

In July 2018, Us Weekly confirmed that the reality star had filed for divorce from her husband after seven years of marriage. “After careful consideration and deep thought, we have decided to end our legal marriage. With that said, we will never end our friendship and will forever remain family,” the couple said in an exclusive statement to Us. “We are dedicated to raising our children together in a happy, healthy loving environment. We will be navigating this difficult process with respect and grace for one another.”

The duo have had plenty of drama since then. Gina was arrested for DUI this January, later pleading guilty to one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol and one misdemeanor count of driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.08 percent or more. Matthew was arrested on suspicions relating to domestic violence in June, after which Gina filed for a restraining order that will remain in place until a January 2020 court date.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!