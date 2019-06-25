A rocky reality TV romance. Gina and Matthew Kirschenheiter have continued to make headlines ever since she joined The Real Housewives of Orange County in 2018.

The twosome tied the knot in 2010 after attending Hofstra University together in Hempstead, New York. Three years after the former Long Island residents, who share sons Nicholas and Luca and daughter Sienna, made the move to Orange County, Gina was approached to join the Bravo series.

Days before the season 13 premiere, however, Us Weekly confirmed the new Bravolebrity filed for divorce from Matthew after seven years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

“After careful consideration and deep thought, we have decided to end our legal marriage. With that said, we will never end our friendship and will forever remain family,” the pair said in an exclusive statement to Us on July 8, 2018. “We are dedicated to raising our children together in a happy, healthy loving environment. We will be navigating this difficult process with respect and grace for one another. We kindly ask for others to treat us with this same respect and grace at we move through this family adjustment.”

Gina added at the time that there was “distance” between them because Matthew traveled for work — and was unable to film the show because of his employer.

“When he couldn’t film, and he’s also away a lot, I think that it probably did have more of a negative effect on our relationship and made things harder,” Gina explained. “Now I’m basically going on this venture, and he’s not included and involved in it, and it creates even more distance than is already there.”

Following their divorce announcement, Gina and Matthew have faced a series of obstacles — and even briefly reconciled.

Scroll through for a timeline of their rocky year: