Less than a week after Gina Kirschenheiter was arrested for driving under the influence, the Real Housewives of Orange County star was pulled over for talking on the phone.

The 34-year-old Bravo personality was stopped by police in Orange County on Wednesday, February 6, for “driving while operating a handheld wireless telephone or electronic wireless communications device,” according to the O.C. Superior Court.

Kirschenheiter made headlines earlier this month after she was booked in the early hours of Thursday, January 31, in Rancho Santa Margarita, California. Public affairs officer Jaimee Blashaw previously confirmed to Us Weekly that she “was stopped for a traffic violation in Rancho Santa Margarita at Santa Margarita Parkway” and arrested for DUI at 12:20 a.m.

The reality star later apologized to fans and vowed to never drink and drive again.

“Bad choices have bad consequences. Mine are magnified bc I chose to share my life with you on a very public stage,” she wrote on Instagram on Monday, February 4. “Those who are a part of my real life gave me words of encouragement and love knowing the content of my character and the love in my heart. As embarrassed and hard on myself as I’ve been in these past few days, I’ve been shocked by the astonishing amount of ‘it could have happened to anyone’ and ‘we’ve all been there’ that I’ve received through friends both close to me and on social media. I could easily join in with the chorus saying ‘you’re right, it could be any of us’ but it shouldn’t be any of us. EVER !

It’s terrible that this has become a social norm. I am disappointed in myself and that I am a part of this social norm. Especially since everyone who knows me knows I’m the queen of Uber/Lyft.”

Kirschenheiter also acknowledged that she made a “conscious decision” to do something “stupid.”

“To all of you who wrote me with pain in their hearts about how drinking and driving has had a negative impact on them and their families, I hear you. Thank you,” she wrote. “I make this promise to each one of you with your messages in my heart…. I am committed to this cause and hope to effect a positive change and dialogue. You don’t have to believe me with these words, but I hope over time you will see through my actions.”

It’s unclear if Kirschenheiter’s trouble with the law will be featured on season 14 of RHOC, but Us previously confirmed she is returning for another season.

Us Weekly has reached out to Kirschenheiter for a comment.

